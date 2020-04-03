Global  

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opening at London's ExCel centre

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles is opening the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel centre via video-link.
 Matt Hancock introduces the Prince of Wales via video link, who opens the NHS Nightingale Hospital in east London. The ExCeL exhibition centre has been converted into the temporary hospital, with space for 4,000 beds.

