Disney Plus arrives in India, plans start at ₹399 per year
Friday, 3 April 2020 () The subscribers of the revamped streaming service, now called Disney+ Hotstar, will get access to Disney Originals in English as well as several local languages, live sporting events, dozens of TV channels and more, reports TechCrunch
