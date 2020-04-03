Global  

Coronavirus latest: Spain records over 900 deaths for 2nd day, Germany death toll passes 1,000

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Spain now has more infections than Italy and over 1 million people across the world have contracted COVID-19 with billions confined to their homes because of the public health crisis. Follow DW for the latest.
News video: Coronavirus: Spain's death toll tops 9,000 with 864 more fatalities in 24 hours - another record

Coronavirus: Spain's death toll tops 9,000 with 864 more fatalities in 24 hours - another record 02:15

 Another 864 people died in Spain over the latest 24 hour period, health authorities sayView on euronews

