Andrew Jackson RT @Blackboxtrends: Chris Cuomo says he's lost 13 pounds in 3 days while battling coronavirus https://t.co/sRxwN9CzXi via @nypost scumbag l… 7 seconds ago

CYGNUS RESEARCH GROUP Chris Cuomo says he's lost 13 pounds in 3 days while battling coronavirus https://t.co/sRxwN9CzXi via @nypost scumb… https://t.co/UeFzJyHn7S 52 seconds ago

Karen Amill RT @3rdHourTODAY: Chris Cuomo says he lost 13 pounds in 3 days from coronavirus https://t.co/NAVCxtZSVv 2 minutes ago

Aurelio Ramos https://t.co/ZEj6N1Lti9 Bad bug never dies ! 4 minutes ago

Burckhardt RT @AlexBerenson: Sounds like @ChrisCuomo is going to live despite his chipped tooth. Whew. https://t.co/ciGz6TMbcA 4 minutes ago

3rd Hour of TODAY Chris Cuomo says he lost 13 pounds in 3 days from coronavirus https://t.co/NAVCxtZSVv 4 minutes ago

USA TODAY Life Chris Cuomo lost 13 pounds in 3 days due to coronavirus: 'You suffer when you have this' https://t.co/zADLHde8lV 4 minutes ago