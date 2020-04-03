Global  

Banks urged to 'stretch' to help crisis customers

The Age Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urges Australians to demand the maximum help from banks with their home loans and wants banks to "stretch" to help out.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Merger of 10 PSU banks into 4 effective from today, 6 banks cease to exist | Oneindia News

Merger of 10 PSU banks into 4 effective from today, 6 banks cease to exist | Oneindia News 01:42

 THE GOVERNMENT'S MEGA MERGER PLAN TO STRENGTHEN THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM COMES INTO EFFECT ON APRIL 1st, COMBINING 10 STATE-RUN BANKS INTO FOUR. ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST LAST YEAR, THE MERGER COMBINES PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE AND UNITED BANK INTO ONE LENDER MANAGING BUSINESS WORTH RS...

