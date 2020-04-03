Bryn Ludlow ☮️ RT @mattgallowaycbc: "This is no way to treat transatlantic partners. Even in times of global crisis, there should be no Wild West methods.… 5 seconds ago

Persona ott grata Welp. The company doesn't make em here, so here's a big possible F-you to people trying to fight the outbreak here… https://t.co/MZbyAhhrrf 2 minutes ago

Dr. Joey Latino 3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada https://t.co/tNXvgAaPI1 Could there be a… https://t.co/FM7MjJp99g 5 minutes ago

tinker tailor soulja boy RT @CBCPolitics: 3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada https://t.co/47Rxka6E6n #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

Hezi Tait 3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada https://t.co/W1dSluPlqn 8 minutes ago

Humanist. 3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada https://t.co/smLWju4kGm 10 minutes ago

🇨🇦barbiedahl🍁 3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada https://t.co/C9AXMBgBEt ⁦@theasscat⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/PnWzyI1cWc 10 minutes ago