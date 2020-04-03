Global  

3M faces pressure from Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada

CBC.ca Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Medical device manufacturer 3M says it is under pressure from the White House to stop exporting N95 masks it currently produces in the United States to other countries, including Canada.
