Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like

Tweets about this mc RT @AFP: #BREAKING Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to make special broadcast at 1900 GMT Sunday: palace https://t.co/YyZJRylREn 17 minutes ago reutersherald Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus - Reuters Herald @ https://t.co/841x41ahjB https://t.co/o7wI5vvDwO 44 minutes ago reutersherald Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus - Reuters Herald @ https://t.co/AYtiD2aPBK https://t.co/ZGHHqBLOnp 44 minutes ago Clare Zorah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare special broadcast to Britain and the Commonwealth on the #coronavirus pandemic, #Buc… 3 hours ago One News Watch In the news today: Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952 UK PM Joh… https://t.co/c7QFpXfeFZ 3 hours ago Brigitte K. Mountain RT @ReutersUK: Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/IlsxgkYgVk https://t.co/Wr1HDoW04P 3 hours ago HyeTert Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/7gYZ0YVX4D 4 hours ago Lord Skibabs Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare special broadcast to Britain and the Commonwealth on the #coronavirus pandemic, #BuckinghamPalace says. 4 hours ago