Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maychan3662

mc RT @AFP: #BREAKING Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to make special broadcast at 1900 GMT Sunday: palace https://t.co/YyZJRylREn 17 minutes ago

ReutersHerald

reutersherald Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus - Reuters Herald @ https://t.co/841x41ahjB https://t.co/o7wI5vvDwO 44 minutes ago

ReutersHerald

reutersherald Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus - Reuters Herald @ https://t.co/AYtiD2aPBK https://t.co/ZGHHqBLOnp 44 minutes ago

detestablething

Clare Zorah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare special broadcast to Britain and the Commonwealth on the #coronavirus pandemic, #Buc… 3 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952 UK PM Joh… https://t.co/c7QFpXfeFZ 3 hours ago

Brigitte_khair

Brigitte K. Mountain RT @ReutersUK: Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/IlsxgkYgVk https://t.co/Wr1HDoW04P 3 hours ago

HyeTert

HyeTert Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/7gYZ0YVX4D 4 hours ago

Skibabs

Lord Skibabs Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare special broadcast to Britain and the Commonwealth on the #coronavirus pandemic, #BuckinghamPalace says. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.