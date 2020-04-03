How to Watch Movies On Site Like Flixtor

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The popular streaming platform Flixtor suddenly went offline this past year in November. There was no statement from the programmers of the website before it. To the surprise of many, Flixtor remained offline through the afternoon, sparking speculation that the website might have been closed down by authorities. The website had records wiped off from the world wide web, including the domain name; like it never existed. But it was revealed that it was intentional on the developer team's role since they were creating some backend changes to this platform. A week later, Flixtor remained unusable because of a lack of content despite being back online. The development team assured that its users... 👓 View full article

