Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > COVID-19: Hospital memo on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong testing positive is fake

COVID-19: Hospital memo on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong testing positive is fake

WorldNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
COVID-19: Hospital memo on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong testing positive is fakeSINGAPORE —An “internal memo” by hospital staff making its rounds online about Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong testing positive for the novel coronavirus is fake, said the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Friday (3 April). “We are aware of a fake memo bearing the SGH logo circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that our Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (has) tested positive for COVID-19,” said the hospital on its Facebook page. “This is totally untrue. We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news.” The fake memo, marked “restricted” and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Lee's Summit woman recovering from COVID-19

Lee's Summit woman recovering from COVID-19 01:16

 Kelsey Miller said she went to a hospital, which she is not identifying, 20 days ago. Miller said she tested positive for influenza-A at the time, which kept her from being tested for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.