COVID-19: Hospital memo on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong testing positive is fake Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

SINGAPORE —An “internal memo” by hospital staff making its rounds online about Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong testing positive for the novel coronavirus is fake, said the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Friday (3 April). “We are aware of a fake memo bearing the SGH logo circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that our Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (has) tested positive for COVID-19,” said the hospital on its Facebook page. “This is totally untrue. We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news.” The fake memo, marked “restricted” and... SINGAPORE —An “internal memo” by hospital staff making its rounds online about Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong testing positive for the novel coronavirus is fake, said the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Friday (3 April). “We are aware of a fake memo bearing the SGH logo circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that our Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (has) tested positive for COVID-19,” said the hospital on its Facebook page. “This is totally untrue. We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news.” The fake memo, marked “restricted” and... 👓 View full article

