3M fires back at Trump over order to produce more face masks
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Manufacturing giant 3M pushed back Friday against criticism from President Donald Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers. 3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing […]
The Trump administration is formalising new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings. The recommendations are expected to apply to people who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.
