US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin

FT.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
German official denounces ‘modern piracy’ as Trump tussles with company about foreign sales
3rdParty_

iPhotoo RT @katie_martin_fx: “You don't treat your transatlantic partners like that.” US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin - h… 4 seconds ago

brusselsdays

eu pad RT @AlexWitzleben: US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin. Equipment bound for Germany was intercepted in Thailand and div… 1 minute ago

raphaeldemontf

Raphaël de Montferrand RT @towersight: US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin German official denounces ‘modern piracy’ as Trump tussles with co… 2 minutes ago

balsagoth

Ivan Pereira RT @RcostaRicardo: US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin via @FT Donald Trump invoked his authority under a Korean war-e… 3 minutes ago

katie_martin_fx

Katie Martin “You don't treat your transatlantic partners like that.” US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin… https://t.co/sFws1bRAuM 3 minutes ago

Bahaa802

M. Jozef US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin, and planning to prevent exporting medical supplies. #RIVM… https://t.co/qswnFYMH9D 4 minutes ago

longitude0

longitude 0 RT @TobiasBuckFT: US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin https://t.co/s9EcBYbmyD via @financialtimes 6 minutes ago

barb_hill

Barb #StayTFHome RT @stphnmaher: US swoop on masks sees 3M supplies diverted from Berlin https://t.co/uYP1cp7Koy 7 minutes ago

