Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Withers, Singer 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Dead At 81

Bill Withers, Singer 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Dead At 81 00:34

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adria_dawn

ADRIA DAWN RT @sagaftra: “Bill Withers was a masterful songwriter and soulful singer who brought joy to so many through his artistry. His music, which… 10 seconds ago

ShotByCVI

. RT @CNN: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter whose soulful hits "Lean On Me," Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lovely Day" became part of the soundt… 1 minute ago

rthomasnj

Russell Thomas RT @NBCNews: Bill Withers, whose soulful songs from the 1970s such as "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became classics, has died at 81… 3 minutes ago

salemnews

The Salem News Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including… https://t.co/LLqStBBd3n 3 minutes ago

tadon96221086

tadon RT @cnni: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter whose soulful hits "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became part of the soundtrack for a g… 4 minutes ago

lifeofkingK

The Slayer RT @6abc: #BREAKING Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs that have stood the test of time, including " Lean On Me, "… 5 minutes ago

sagaftra

SAG-AFTRA “Bill Withers was a masterful songwriter and soulful singer who brought joy to so many through his artistry. His mu… https://t.co/GjHFE1EWPQ 5 minutes ago

juu_thaanng

judith💋♓️ RT @ksatnews: Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs including “ Lean On Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” ha… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.