Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ADRIA DAWN RT @sagaftra: “Bill Withers was a masterful songwriter and soulful singer who brought joy to so many through his artistry. His music, which… 10 seconds ago . RT @CNN: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter whose soulful hits "Lean On Me," Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lovely Day" became part of the soundt… 1 minute ago Russell Thomas RT @NBCNews: Bill Withers, whose soulful songs from the 1970s such as "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became classics, has died at 81… 3 minutes ago The Salem News Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including… https://t.co/LLqStBBd3n 3 minutes ago tadon RT @cnni: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter whose soulful hits "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became part of the soundtrack for a g… 4 minutes ago The Slayer RT @6abc: #BREAKING Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs that have stood the test of time, including " Lean On Me, "… 5 minutes ago SAG-AFTRA “Bill Withers was a masterful songwriter and soulful singer who brought joy to so many through his artistry. His mu… https://t.co/GjHFE1EWPQ 5 minutes ago judith💋♓️ RT @ksatnews: Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs including “ Lean On Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” ha… 6 minutes ago