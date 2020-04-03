Global  

David Driskell, prominent authority on black art, dies at 88

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — David Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, has died. He was 88. Driskell was a multimedia artist who used the trees around his Falmouth, Maine, cabin home as a feature in his work. A spokeswoman for the David C. Driskell […]
