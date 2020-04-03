Global  

Coronavirus latest: Over 90 countries request emergency funds

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The International Monetary Fund has said it received requests for emergency financing from over 90 countries struggling to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
