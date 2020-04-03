Global  

Brazil's health minister eclipses Bolsonaro approval in coronavirus crisis: poll

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The popularity of Brazil Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta has soared to 76% over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, more than double the slipping approval rating of President Jair Bolsonaro, a new poll showed on Friday.
