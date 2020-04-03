'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over its production to make protective gowns for healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday. 👓 View full article

