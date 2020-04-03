Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight

'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over its production to make protective gowns for healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whitton_jerald

Jerald Paul Whitton RT @Reuters: 'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight https://t.co/ru6dwpsjqP https://t.co/5rKFKtQSEs 19 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe ‘More Burberry gowns to come’: Luxury brand turns effort to #coronavirus fight https://t.co/mCJXyNtSPl 2 hours ago

jcksaNews

Jackisa News 'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight https://t.co/yvbL1VnxEt https://t.co/K6ahMc9miY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.