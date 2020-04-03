Global  

Search underway for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. Gov. Larry Hogan identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph […]
