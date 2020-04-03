Global  

NFL medical officer Dr. Sills speaks of uncertain times

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Days after the NFL revealed its hopes of conducting a normal regular season and playoffs, its chief medical officer warns that nothing is a certainty during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Allen Sills, a neurosurgeon who has been with the NFL since 2017, says he and other league and team medical personnel have been in constant […]
