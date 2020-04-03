Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he believes the college football season will kick off as planned by August despite the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bobby Gosnell RT @DanWolken: Clemson's Dabo Swinney has 'zero doubt' NCAA football season will start on time with 'packed' stadiums https://t.co/fwK2HUD3… 7 minutes ago Melinda Keaton RT @MarcWYFFNews4: Dabo Swinney says he has zero doubt that "Clemson will be back playing with the stands packed." He's not spending any t… 15 minutes ago Matthew Bair RT @HuskerExtraSip: Clemson's Dabo Swinney has 'zero doubt' NCAA football season will start on time with 'packed' stadiums https://t.co/jPJ… 19 minutes ago Mike Farrell RT @Rivals: Will there be college football in the fall? Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he has "zero doubt" that games will be played as… 23 minutes ago Rivals Will there be college football in the fall? Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he has "zero doubt" that games will b… https://t.co/j6Kj5czu77 26 minutes ago Tv Internet Lifting spirits and doubters, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney has ‘zero doubt’ the season will start on time https://t.co/pfzkH9RUF6 58 minutes ago Ajay Srikanth RT @byjoelanderson: The rejoinder to this is that he’s the highest-paid state employee in South Carolina. https://t.co/WXNJ2AKmei https://… 2 hours ago Shaun Michael Sabia Clemson's Dabo Swinney has 'zero doubt' NCAA football season will start on time with 'packed' stadiums https://t.co/uyeHZTBbEz 2 hours ago