Supreme Court cancels April arguments, unclear how it will finish term

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Supreme Court officially canceled its scheduled oral arguments for April because of health threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and left in doubt how the justices will finish their term. The court already had postponed March arguments, which means about 20 cases – including President Donald Trump’s attempts to keep his financial records from […]
