Georgia rapper Playboi Carti facing drug, traffic charges

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Playboi Carti has been released from custody following his arrest on drug and traffic charges in Georgia. Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was arrested late Thursday after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Lamborghini with an expired license plate tag, the sheriff’s office said in a post […]
