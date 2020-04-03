Global  

The Navy Fired Captain Crozier After His Letter on the Coronavirus. Hear How the Crew Responded.

Friday, 3 April 2020
The rousing show of support provided another gripping scene to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic: the rank and file cheering a boss they viewed as putting their safety ahead of his career.
News video: U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action 02:20

 The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

octopunx

Octopunx RT @cmclymer: Last night, U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was fired for sounding the alarm about COVID on his ship and the danger to the sa… 6 seconds ago

Bellamy11111

Marsha Groce🌊 RT @PhilipRucker: Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded… 7 seconds ago

vautour_marie

Marie R. Vautour #She Won. #Supermajority.com RT @PaulDEaton52: Just watched video of USS Roosevelt crew robust farewell for their CO Captain Crozier, fired for protecting his ship. @SE… 11 seconds ago

christi98921752

christina sweeney RT @Johnrashton47: 🦠Coronavirus: Navy captain fired by Trump administration for trying to save his crew given standing ovation | The Indepe… 15 seconds ago

PhilTRich11

Phil Taillon RT @nwi_jsp: Navy captain who sacrificed his command and career to save his men from coronavirus gets hero's send-off from his ship. https:… 17 seconds ago

fbag_mag

FBAG❌IFB Patriots RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: US Navy sailors on aircraft carrier in Guam break out in cheers thanking Captain Crozier and chanting his name… 39 seconds ago

ButchBrobst15

Loving Tiger The Navy Fired the Captain of the Theodore Roosevelt. See How the Crew Responded. https://t.co/bEOasak8Hl Totally ridiculous by the Navy 39 seconds ago

tamiguitar

Tami Michelle RT @Hope012015: The Navy fired the captain of a major warship after he raised alarm about coronavirus. Their explanation is absurd. https:/… 39 seconds ago

