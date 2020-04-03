Global  

Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The 10th-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. Gabbert signed with the Bucs last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career with […]
