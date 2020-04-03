Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The 10th-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. Gabbert signed with the Bucs last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career with


