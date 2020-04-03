Global  

Chicago’s new top cop guided by Dallas tenure, son’s death

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — As daunting as the challenges that await him as the new chief of a Chicago Police Department under pressure to implement sweeping court-ordered reforms may seem, they pale compared to what David Brown Sr. had to overcome 10 years ago following an afternoon phone call on Father’s Day. His son was dead, […]
 Mayor Lori Lightfoot is appointing former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the new permanent superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. CBS 2's Irika Sargent reports.

