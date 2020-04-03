Global  

Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that he himself would not use one.
News video: Trump Advises Voluntary Mask For Americans, Says He Will Not Wear One Though

Trump Advises Voluntary Mask For Americans, Says He Will Not Wear One Though 00:39

 The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings. Reuters is reporting that the recommendation is still on a voluntary basis, though. The suggestion has been offered as a way to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, quickly after the recommendation, Trump added...

