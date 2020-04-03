Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that he himself would not use one. 👓 View full article



