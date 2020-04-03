Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pinched by shutdown orders, Hobby Lobby closes stores

Pinched by shutdown orders, Hobby Lobby closes stores

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The threat of the coronavirus pandemic has forced Hobby Lobby to close its stores until further notice, the arts and craft retail chain announced Friday. The Oklahoma City-based company said in a statement that it was furloughing all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers. Many […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Hobby Lobby is not an essential business, state economic agency says

Hobby Lobby is not an essential business, state economic agency says 01:21

 Hobby Lobby stores are not considered essential and should not be in operation in Wisconsin at this time, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Council (WEDC).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamraleighgal

DesignGuru Good! #HobbyLobby https://t.co/uWDGMUYrTV 5 minutes ago

billmorill

REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 ⚡️Pinched by Shutdown Orders, Hobby Lobby Closes Stores Pinched by Shutdown Orders, Hobby Lobby Closes Stores https://t.co/fMUKTF0R2l 1 hour ago

msirismg

Iris M. Gross RT @OKCFOX: Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying the sale of fabric was essential. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

Leestewart281

lockdown 2020....♀💯🇱🇷🏁🚀 RT @KPRC2: Pinched by shutdown orders, Hobby Lobby closes stores > https://t.co/8ToxNlAx0V 2 hours ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying the sale of fabric was essential. https://t.co/Xq71SRY6lF 2 hours ago

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Houston Pinched by shutdown orders, Hobby Lobby closes stores > https://t.co/8ToxNlAx0V 3 hours ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Hobby Lobby says the ongoing threat of the coronavirus has forced it to close its stores until further notice.​ https://t.co/9gFZuoZSv6 4 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Hobby Lobby says the ongoing threat of the coronavirus has forced it to close its stores until further notice. https://t.co/YHQXu3lKyX 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.