FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India due to COVID-19 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

New dates have not been announced. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HyderabadTalks FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India due to COVID-19 https://t.co/mweC9y063Z https://t.co/tpcTxnE1Es 57 seconds ago Entertaining WE FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India https://t.co/jWdLoet3OV https://t.co/LmhqQwZp4B 4 minutes ago InsideSport FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India due to COVID-19 Read more 👉https://t.co/WXxwijtxkV #insidesport… https://t.co/8FZ2QSzHWf 11 minutes ago Oneindia News #CoronaVirusUpdates | FIFA (@FIFAWWC) postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India due to #COVID19Pandemic. FIFA says… https://t.co/il7noECa5a 18 minutes ago newsnation24 FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India due to Covid-19 pandemic - khabrisala... 19 minutes ago AIRNES-Shillong RT @airnewsalerts: FIFA (@FIFAWWC) postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India due to #COVID19Pandemic. FIFA says new dates for tournament t… 20 minutes ago Venkata RT @Xpress_Sports: The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November was postponed by football's governing body due to th… 28 minutes ago Zyite FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India https://t.co/xjzsnJ3qXw https://t.co/aP8A0kOhHv 32 minutes ago