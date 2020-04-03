President Trump encourages Americans to wear face masks, but says he will not comply

Global  

WorldNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
President Trump encourages Americans to wear face masks, but says he will not complyPresident Donald Trump has announced his administration is encouraging Americans to wear face masks in public - but said he will not be doing so. Mr Trump stressed the recommendation that people cover their faces in public is optional. The new guidelines, set to be announced, will encourage people to use more rudimentary covering like t-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks. Coronavirus: WHO advisers to look at effectiveness of face masks for the public Trump warns...
News video: Trump tells Americans:

Trump tells Americans: "Use a scarf" 01:14

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed his task force's mitigation measures to 'slow the spread' coronavirus, but stopped short of calling on Americans to wear face masks pending CDC guidance. Trump told those concerned to "use a scarf." Gavino Garay has more.

