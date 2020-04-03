Becca Szymoniak🇺🇸😁🦅⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @jsolomonReports: Mark Cuban leaves open a presidential run: 'Never say never' https://t.co/AGele7N8hT 52 minutes ago

Sharon Ann 'Never say never': Mark Cuban considering 2020 presidential run https://t.co/5yVwtjrOcx via @YahooNews 2 hours ago

Rhonda Huebner @mcuban What’s up with wearing a tie? Prefer the casual Mark Cuban. Did the network prefer you to wear a tie? You… https://t.co/H8Z1qgyqad 4 hours ago

Paul Sahargun Never thought I’d be retweeting Mark Cuban but***this is good. https://t.co/DUk0mYAjAc 4 hours ago

Dorothy Grady 'Never say never': Mark Cuban considering 2020 presidential run https://t.co/wn8Xf6W7Zd via @Yahoo 6 hours ago

CM Phoenix RT @FredHarris_GC: ⁦@mcuban⁩ Save yourself the trouble. We won’t turn our backs on our President & he would never turn his back on us. #… 6 hours ago

Fred Harris, Gwinnett County ⁦@mcuban⁩ Save yourself the trouble. We won’t turn our backs on our President & he would never turn his back on us… https://t.co/E8oGagI2B8 6 hours ago