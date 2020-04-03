UN urges Libya to focus on coronavirus after first death
Friday, 3 April 2020 () TRIPOLI - The United Nations warned Friday that health services in conflict-plagued Libya were already fragile as the North African country recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus. That warning came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to focus on combating the coronavirus pandemic. Health authorities in Libya said an 85-year-old woman was confirmed to have had COVID-19 on examination after her death, without giving further...