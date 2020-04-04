Global  

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’

BBC News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.
