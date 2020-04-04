Global  

Donald Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

SBS Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump's administration has recommended people wear masks as research showed the virus could be spread by normal breathing, though the president says he won't be following the 'voluntary' guideline.
 The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings. Reuters is reporting that the recommendation is still on a voluntary basis, though. The suggestion has been offered as a way to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, quickly after the recommendation, Trump added that...

