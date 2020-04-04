Donald Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Trump Advises Voluntary Mask For Americans, Says He Will Not Wear One Though 00:39 The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings. Reuters is reporting that the recommendation is still on a voluntary basis, though. The suggestion has been offered as a way to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, quickly after the recommendation, Trump added that...