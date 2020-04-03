Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The American Bar Association had rated the new nominee, Judge Justin Walker, as unqualified, but he has strong conservative support 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JR 📣Yet another unqualified nominee... Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat The American B… https://t.co/UREXYtowbI 36 seconds ago Stuart Falk Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat The American Bar Association had rated the new nom… https://t.co/zSrLz2Pqtg 3 hours ago Scott Sloofman New York Times: Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat https://t.co/J7XX9m2oRD 5 hours ago 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 RT @tack_sharp: TotalBS Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat https://t.co/SgOSe0p0jx 5 hours ago Yo Wassup? 🗽🇺🇸🌊🌈🐾🐾🐾 TotalBS Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat https://t.co/SgOSe0p0jx 5 hours ago Augustine Marin "Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat" by Carl Hulse via NYT https://t.co/ikGJnKAsLY 5 hours ago Inga Casey "Trump Picks McConnell Protégé for Influential Appeals Court Seat" by Carl Hulse via NYT https://t.co/A98SS2m262 6 hours ago Pat's Picks RT @Sifill_LDF: BREAKING: Deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association for the seat he’s held for 5 months on the fed district court… 6 hours ago