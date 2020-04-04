Global  

'Miscommunication' led to LaMelo Ball ownership reports: businessman

The Age Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
LaMelo Ball has not taken over the licence of the Illawarra Hawks with friend and local businessman Tory Lavalle stating a 'miscommunication' led to the claims.
