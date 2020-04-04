Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million, Australian death toll hits 30

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million, Australian death toll hits 30

Brisbane Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ocean16931376

Ocean RT @smh: Health Minister Brad Hazzard has announced, as of 8pm Friday night, NSW had a further 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 91… 1 second ago

mk02599536

mk RT @latikambourke: Australia: * didn't trust the WHO (ie China) * closed borders to China ASAP and has enforced quarantine for overseas arr… 57 seconds ago

Jmmmeli

Mmeli RT @KhandaniM: WHO isidly worried a bout 60 000 deaths in middle east but gravely concerned about 35 deaths in Afrca and they want to offer… 4 minutes ago

AntoineMwa__

Antoine RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Global cases top 1 million • US coronavirus deaths near 6,000, cases top 240,000 • China reports 3,… 12 minutes ago

5624114

Rakesh Tiwari RT @IndianExpress: #coronavirus The number of cases has doubled across the country in the last three days from 1,251 on March 31 to 2,547 o… 14 minutes ago

DarkMatterzine

Dark Matter Zine remember the good old days a week or so ago when #ScottyFromMarketing said airline cabin crew were exempt from quar… https://t.co/J8l7Yt4IEE 14 minutes ago

mvmsdazza

Darrell Chambers RT @Margaretmaryle3: As the day unfolded: Scott Morrison's social distancing rules to be enforced in NSW with $11,000 fine, global COVID-19… 16 minutes ago

lekh27

vijay banga RT @smh: Queensland has hit 900 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, but the state's health minister says the rate of increase in patient cas… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.