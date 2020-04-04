NBA Players to Compete in 16-Person 2K20 Tournament Kevin Durant leads the field of NBA players who will face off on the basketball simulation video game in front of a television audience. The tournament will feature the likes of NBA Superstars Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker. The games...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sportstar Brooklyn Nets superstar and top seed Kevin Durant was upset in the opening round of the NBA 2K20 tournament on Frid… https://t.co/jrWiqzdH9y 3 minutes ago
Primetweets No. 1 Seed Kevin Durant Got Upset By Derrick Jones Jr. On The First Night Of The NBA 2K Tournament… https://t.co/WweQ8oXTJf 11 minutes ago
Retro Fitness Doug The players-only "NBA 2K" tournament kicked off tonight, with No. 1 Kevin Durant getting upset in the first round. https://t.co/ynGmtqNjdm 20 minutes ago
Times of News Europe Kevin Durant upset in first round by Derrick Jones Jr. in NBA 2K Players Tournament https://t.co/tRBAYl80Hs 28 minutes ago
Yahoo Philippines Top-seeded Kevin Durant didn't last long in the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Friday, losing to Miami Heat's Derrick… https://t.co/8PU0ReTh89 33 minutes ago