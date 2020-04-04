Richmond to fight to retain competitive advantage within AFL austerity rules Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Having spent 10 years getting Richmond into a position of strength, Tigers CEO Brendon Gale is not going to let that go. But he is also going to work with the AFL's austerity measures to protect the competition 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sportsindustry RT @theagesport: Richmond to fight to retain competitive advantage within AFL austerity rules https://t.co/fJsxuRBrtb via @theage 5 minutes ago The Age Sport Richmond to fight to retain competitive advantage within AFL austerity rules https://t.co/fJsxuRBrtb via @theage 9 minutes ago