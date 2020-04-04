Global  

Richmond to fight to retain competitive advantage within AFL austerity rules

The Age Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Having spent 10 years getting Richmond into a position of strength, Tigers CEO Brendon Gale is not going to let that go. But he is also going to work with the AFL's austerity measures to protect the competition
