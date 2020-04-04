'The Flash' actor Logan Williams passes away at 16

MonsterTalk | In reSearch Of | The Horror Podcast RT @MrsDrAtlantis: "The Flash" Actor Logan Williams Dies Suddenly at 16, Mom Says Family Is 'Absolutely Devastated' https://t.co/9NX9rtkzlY 4 minutes ago

RamTayag RT @gmanetwork: Logan Williams, who appeared in the hit American TV series 'The Flash,' died on April 2. He was just 16 years old. https://… 5 minutes ago

Kathleen Smith "The Flash" Actor Logan Williams Dies Suddenly at 16, Mom Says Family Is 'Absolutely Devastated' https://t.co/9NX9rtkzlY 6 minutes ago

🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸Jayci🇺🇸🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 'The Flash' actor Logan Williams dead at 16 https://t.co/MJPfOk0YzE 6 minutes ago

Derek M Jameson ‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16 https://t.co/xvNLI8UKf5 8 minutes ago

Debra Obinna Logan Williams, 'The Flash' and 'When Calls the Heart' Actor, Dead at 16 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/BDG6PCuYVn 10 minutes ago