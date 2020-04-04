COVID-19: Indian-American body launches initiative for underprivileged communities in India

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The American India Foundation (AIF), which was founded in 2001 in the aftermath of the devastating Gujarat earthquake, on Friday said it will use its existing “service delivery platforms” comprising frontline health workers, teachers, community mobilisers and local self-governments to contribute to the COVID-19 preparedness and response and strengthen India’s healthcare system. 👓 View full article

