Sean Slatter Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’ https://t.co/oYW2J8nke3 via @financialtimes 26 seconds ago

Mohammad Khalid Akhter | محمد خالد اختر RT @paimadhu: What an incredible piece by Arundhati Roy on the COVID pandemic in India! The pandemic is a portal’ https://t.co/uS4c90NwRB 39 seconds ago

IndiaUnleashed_ RT @prettypadmaja: Arundhati Roy moved to the UK to publish her biased views through her article ‘The pandemic is a portal’ Article by Step… 54 seconds ago

microarcoiris Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’ https://t.co/QeUboWvJ4b 1 minute ago

Mehvish RT @thedelhiwalla: Because I need a real writer to get real with the times... because I need a real writer to feel liberated from the times… 1 minute ago

Kanungo 53 RT @FinancialTimes: Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’ https://t.co/4lRF8NSSJn 2 minutes ago

La Tonya Green RT @alykhansatchu: Historically pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew This one is no different.… 2 minutes ago