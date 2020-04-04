Mare banned for three months after Diamond Effort Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In-form mare Diamond Effort has been banned from racing for three months after bleeding from both nostrils following her win at Caulfield on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Damien Ractliffe In-form mare Diamond Effort has been banned from racing for three months after bleeding from both nostrils followin… https://t.co/fmWFqlmpPc 2 hours ago mohd meer fraz ahmed Mare banned for three months after Diamond Effort https://t.co/1424SZKI1G https://t.co/tCLYhA3tKF 4 hours ago