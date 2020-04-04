Global  

Interest rates are plunging — so why aren't mortgage rates?

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Central banks have cut their interest rates to the lowest level on record, and yields in the bond market have, for the most part, never been lower either. But a funny thing is happening in Canada's mortgage market as lenders aren't passing all of those potential savings on to borrowers.
