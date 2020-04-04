Global  

Coronavirus latest: China mourns COVID-19 victims

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
China has been mourning the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the fight against the new coronavirus. The World Bank Group president believes the pandemic will cause a major recession. Follow DW for the latest.
News video: China honours victims of coronavirus

China honours victims of coronavirus 00:41

 China has held a three-minute reflection to honour those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak. Activity in all major cities in the country, which has recorded more than 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19, stopped at 10am local time with commemorations particularly poignant in Wuhan. The...

