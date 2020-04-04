Coronavirus latest: China mourns COVID-19 victims

Saturday, 4 April 2020 () China has been mourning the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the fight against the new coronavirus. The World Bank Group president believes the pandemic will cause a major recession. Follow DW for the latest.
China has held a three-minute reflection to honour those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak. Activity in all major cities in the country, which has recorded more than 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19, stopped at 10am local time with commemorations particularly poignant in Wuhan. The...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Constable with Proud RT @scroll_in: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai will start 10 screening clinics in all containment zones and densely-populated areas wh… 11 minutes ago
scroll.in South Korea reports 94 new cases, according to BBC. The total number of cases in the country is now 10,156. https://t.co/8tqNaq2sHs 12 minutes ago
scroll.in Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai will start 10 screening clinics in all containment zones and densely-populated… https://t.co/KzazmLckzN 12 minutes ago
Nitesh Dubey 🇮🇳 RT @scroll_in: There are a total 6 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh, says Director General of Police SR Mandi. “Total of 257 persons rela… 15 minutes ago