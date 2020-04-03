Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on April 3

CBC.ca Friday, 3 April 2020
As known coronavirus cases worldwide pass one million — including 12,549 in Canada — governments scramble to secure critical supplies, implement tough public health measures and deal with growing job losses. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world Friday.
News video: What’s Happening To Canada’s Housing Market In The Pandemic

What’s Happening To Canada’s Housing Market In The Pandemic 02:36

 The 2020 real estate market in Canada has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. HuffPost senior business editor, Daniel Tencer says right now, it’s “on hold.”He shares what’s happening with sales and prices and what’s next for Canada’s once-hot market.

