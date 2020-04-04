Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IRS's antiquated technology could delay delivery of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks, experts warn

IRS's antiquated technology could delay delivery of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks, experts warn

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the IRS will start delivering $1,200 stimulus checks in two weeks. But outdated technology could cause delays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published
News video: Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: When to Expect Them & More

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: When to Expect Them & More 01:11

 Now that we know who’s eligible for the coronavirus stimulus checks, the biggest question surrounding them is simple: when are they coming?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.