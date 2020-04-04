Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew

Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread. A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders. The 29-year-old striker, who plays […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

punkcr

Jayshindra RT @Ultra_Suristic: Serbia ain't joking... Jovic you know what to do. https://t.co/EM5D04ILcJ 2 hours ago

Ultra_Suristic

M•A•J Serbia ain't joking... Jovic you know what to do. https://t.co/EM5D04ILcJ 6 hours ago

GarrettInman7

Garrett Inman RT @NBCSportsSoccer: Serbia striker Aleksandar Prijovic arrested for flouting coronavirus curfew https://t.co/G5BMCbMOOv https://t.co/hvHej… 6 hours ago

LagreeneAya

aya lagreene Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew https://t.co/krGDZiQZtS https://t.co/0t0xkjg94k 7 hours ago

lana_randa

lana randa Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew https://t.co/B7UCi9rxvN https://t.co/O8aoVtmDT5 7 hours ago

Laakii_D

Dimi🏹 RT @indiatvnews: #coronavirus Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic was arrested for violating the country's coronavirus curfew. https://t.c… 7 hours ago

omgoa_dot_com

Goa News #GoaDiary_Sports_News Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for violating coronavirus curfew https://t.co/cm6lXIlU3X 8 hours ago

HassamKhanNY

Hassam Khan | Staten Island Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew https://t.co/BGQPwkwhJx https://t.co/GjkFobYbPO 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.