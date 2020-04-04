Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread. A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders. The 29-year-old striker, who plays […] 👓 View full article

