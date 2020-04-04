‘Unorthodox’ review: A spectacular story of a woman finding her voice in a deeply orthodox community Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Netflix’s first Yiddish series is a moving tale of faith, feminism and a fight for freedom, bolstered by an astonishing lead performance 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this