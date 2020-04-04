France: Several killed and injured in deadly knife attack Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A knife attack in southeastern France has killed at least two people, with several others injured. The motivation for the attack is unclear. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Volk001Tambovsky Two killed, several injured in stabbing attack in French town of Romans-sur-Isère (VIDEOS) — RT World News https://t.co/LmXGUBuPKu 11 minutes ago mikeymike RT @IAmTommy1990: Suspect, 33-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, arrested after stabbing spree in the town of Romans-sur-Isère At least two… 12 minutes ago Mr Puffin RT @DavidVidecette: A man shouting Allah Akbar has attacked several people with a knife as they stood queue outside a shop in Romans-sur-Is… 22 minutes ago 𝕯𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖞 🅹🅾🅺🅴🆁 RT @Milatrud11: 1b)Deadly stabbing amid #coronavirus lockdown in France: Sudanese asylum seeker (33) attacked and shoppers in several shop… 25 minutes ago Alexandra RT @gsd2009_olivia: Two killed, several injured in stabbing attack, the provincial newspaper reports that the assailant is a 33-year-old Su… 28 minutes ago O.Dibble RT @Janewhitt5: Two killed, several injured in stabbing attack in French town of Romans-sur-Isère https://t.co/AJ4EUzAWVe # Allah Akbar st… 32 minutes ago BR Two killed and several injured in French knife attack | France | The Guardian https://t.co/fSNXhjOdgH 36 minutes ago ben m https://t.co/eqcv3hpi4G France: Several killed and injured in deadly knife attack 44 minutes ago