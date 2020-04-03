Global  

Sailors cheer for fired 'Captain Crozier' after Navy coronavirus infection email leak

USS Roosevelt sailors honor Captain Brett Crozier after the Navy removed him from command over an onboard coronavirus crisis.
 The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

